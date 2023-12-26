Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $542,000 in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

