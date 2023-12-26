Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,114 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

