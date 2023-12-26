Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

