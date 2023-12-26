Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 622 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6,832.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.