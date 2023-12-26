Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Financial Contrast

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -148.97% -42.17% -29.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rivian Automotive 0 5 16 0 2.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $28.48, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

62.8% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Rivian Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $3.78 billion 5.88 -$6.75 billion ($6.03) -3.85

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Mercedes-Benz Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

