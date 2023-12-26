Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 43 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $799.68 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $641.66 and a 12-month high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $773.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $770.07.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

