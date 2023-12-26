Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $151.82.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

