Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $72,000 Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.26.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

