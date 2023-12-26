Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $2,830,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,441.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $1,405,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $96.31 and a one year high of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

