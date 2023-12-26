Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading Down 0.4%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.45. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Rooshine Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
Rooshine Company Profile
Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.
