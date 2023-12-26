RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in RPM International by 92.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in RPM International by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in RPM International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

