Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 3.1 %
SFE opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.