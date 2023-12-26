Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 3.1 %

SFE opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

