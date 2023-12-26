Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SALM opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.