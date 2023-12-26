Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SALM opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

