Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

