Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

