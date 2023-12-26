Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOAGY shares. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS SOAGY opened at $74.16 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

