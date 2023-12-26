Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHL

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $651,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,624,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.