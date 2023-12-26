SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.98.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.