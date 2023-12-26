Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $4.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGHT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 79,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,733 shares in the company, valued at $532,649.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 521,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,475 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Articles

