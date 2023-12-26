Signify Wealth Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signify Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.0% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 28,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after buying an additional 199,462 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

