SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.85. 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.
