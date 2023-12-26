Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) & Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Head-To-Head Review

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spin Master and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spin Master N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -36.43% -686.29% -34.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spin Master and Peloton Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spin Master N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $2.78 billion 0.78 -$1.26 billion ($2.89) -2.07

Analyst Recommendations

Spin Master has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spin Master and Peloton Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spin Master 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peloton Interactive 4 15 7 0 2.12

Spin Master presently has a consensus target price of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.31%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Spin Master’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spin Master is more favorable than Peloton Interactive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spin Master beats Peloton Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive. The Entertainment segment engages in the creation, development, production, and distribution of multi-platform content, stories and characters in original shows, short-form series, and films. The Digital Games segment is involved in the development, marketing, and delivery of open-ended and creative digital games and educational play distributed via third-party platform providers. It offers its products under the Aerobie, Air Hogs, Bakugan, Batman, B*Pack, Cool Maker, DC Universe, Dreamworks Dragons, Dragons Rescue Riders, Etch A Sketch, Gabby's Dollhouse, GUND, Hatchimals, Kinetic Sand, League of Legends, Marshmallow, Meccano,Mermaid High, Mighty Express, Million Warriors, Monster Jam, Noid, Nørdlight, Orbeez, Originator, PAW Patrol, Peek-A-Roo, PixoBitz, P.Lushes Pets, Present Pets, Purse Pets, Rubiks, Sago Mini, Spin Master Games, Supercross, SwimWays, Tech Deck, Toca Boca, Valor Kick Scooter, What the Fluff, Wizarding World: Harry Potter, Zombaes, and Zo Zo Zombie brands. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.