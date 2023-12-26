SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$22.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. TD Securities lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.14. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

