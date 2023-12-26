Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Up 1.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
