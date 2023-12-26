Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Up 1.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.