Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Startek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Startek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Startek alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Startek

Startek Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.