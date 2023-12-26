Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,313,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,031,000 after purchasing an additional 159,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,378,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

