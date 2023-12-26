StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $26.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StepStone Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group
StepStone Group Price Performance
NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.39 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.20.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
StepStone Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 75.68%.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StepStone Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.