StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $26.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.39 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.20.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

