Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

