StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.92. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

