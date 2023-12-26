StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

