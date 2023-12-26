StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.13.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.