StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

