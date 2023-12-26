StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
