StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

