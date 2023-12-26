StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.