StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

STRM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

