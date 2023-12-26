StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

