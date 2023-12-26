StockNews.com Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $24.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael S. Weiss purchased 147,058 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,775.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Weiss purchased 147,058 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $249,998.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

