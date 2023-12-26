StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
