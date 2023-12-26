StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of EIGR opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

