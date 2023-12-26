StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.