StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

