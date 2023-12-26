StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

Forward Industries stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

