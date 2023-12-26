StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

