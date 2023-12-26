StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.03. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
