StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

