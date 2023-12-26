StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
