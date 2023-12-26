StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 6.0 %
WVVI opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.68. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
