StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 6.0 %

WVVI opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.68. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

