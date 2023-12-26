Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $336.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $289.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.82.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

