Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.