Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SYPR opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
