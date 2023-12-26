T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.28. 16,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 12,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,367.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the third quarter worth $902,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

