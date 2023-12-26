Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 463,755 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $12,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

