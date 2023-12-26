The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

