The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TJX opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

